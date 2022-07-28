This SFB alters savings accounts as well as FD rates and now offers up to 7%

Shivalik Small Finance Bank will now provide an interest rate of 6.50 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in 365 days or more and an interest rate of 5.75 per cent on term deposits maturing in 180 days to 364 days. The bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 7 per cent for fixed deposits maturing in 730 days to 998 days, and 5.75 per cent for term deposits maturing in 999 days and above. The bank will now give an interest rate of 6.25 per cent to the general public and 6.75 per cent to senior citizens on tax saver fixed deposits of five years.