This SFB debuts Shagun 366 fixed deposit (FD), offers up to 8.30% return2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 03:49 PM IST
Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank) has launched Shagun 366, a 1 year, 1 day fixed deposit, promising retail customers an alluring return of 7.80% p.a., while senior citizens will earn 8.30% p.a. for a 366-day tenure. This comes shortly after the humongous popularity of the recently launched "Shagun" special Fixed Deposit. This deal is only valid for deposits made before November 30, 2022. Additionally, Unity Bank raised the interest rates it pays on both callable and non-callable bulk deposits (Deposits higher than ₹2 crores). Deposits in callable bulk can earn up to 7.75% interest per year. While non-callable bulk deposits can earn up to 7.85% annualised interest.