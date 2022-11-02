This SFB debuts Shagun 366 fixed deposit (FD), offers up to 8.30% return

Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB) FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7-14 Days, the bank will offer an interest rate of 4.50% and on those maturing in 15-45 Days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.75%. Deposits maturing in 46-60 Days will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% and those maturing in 61-90 Days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50%. Unity Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits maturing in 91-180 Days and the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.75% on those maturing in 365 Days (1 Year) will now fetch an interest rate of 7.35%.