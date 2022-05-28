This SFB hikes fixed deposit rates, regular customers will now get up to 7%

The bank will continue to give a 6.50 per cent interest rate on 18-month, one-day to 36-month deposits, while the interest rate on 36-month, one-day to 42-month deposits has been raised from 6.75 per cent to 7%. Fincare SFB will continue to pay a 6.75 per cent interest rate on deposits with terms ranging from 42 days to 59 months. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 59 months 1 day to 66 months has been raised from 6.75 per cent to 7%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing in 66 months 1 day to 84 months has been raised from 5.50 per cent to 6%. Senior citizens above the age of 60 years will continue to get an additional rate of 0.50% over and above the regular rate across all tenors.

