This SFB launches special FD for 999 days with up to 8.50% return

ESAF SFB FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 4.00% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAF SFB) will also be offering an interest rate of 4.50% on those that mature in the next 15 to 59 days. Deposits that mature in the next 60 to 90 days will now pay interest at a rate of 5.00%, and those that mature in the next 91 to 182 days will now pay interest at a rate of 5.25%. The interest rates offered by ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAF SFB) are now 5.50% for FDs maturing in 183 days to a year and 6.60% for those maturing in 1 year, 1 day, to less than 2 years.