This SFB revises fixed deposit interest rates and now promises up to 7.25%

The interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore have been revised by Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB). According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates are in effect as of today, September 8th, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now guaranteeing an interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 6.00% for the general public and 4% to 6.50% for senior citizens. As a result of the introduction of the new interest rate, customers of Equitas SFB who have fixed deposits will now receive a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on fixed deposits maturing in 888 days.

