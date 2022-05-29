This SFB revises interest rates on FD, RD and savings accounts: Check details

Shivalik SFB FD Rates

The interest rate on fixed deposits with a maturity period of 7 to 14 days is 3.75 per cent, and the interest rate on deposits with a maturity term of 15 to 29 days is 4.00 per cent. Term deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days will now pay 4.50 per cent interest, while fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 179 days will offer 5.00 per cent interest. Shivalik SFB will now pay a 5.75 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing from 180 days to 364 days, and a 6.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing from 365 days to 547 days. The bank offers a 6.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing from 548 days to 729 days, and a maximum interest rate of 7.00 per cent on deposits maturing from 730 days to 998 days. Deposits with a maturity of 999 days or more will now earn 5.75 per cent interest.