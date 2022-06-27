This small finance bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 1 to 3 years

The bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 1 year to 18 months by 10 bps, from 6.50 per cent to 6.60 per cent, while interest rates on deposits maturing in 18 months, 1 day to 2 years were increased by 10 bps, from 6.35 per cent to 6.45 per cent. The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years, 1 day to 887 days has increased from 6.75 per cent to 6.90 per cent, a 15 basis point increase, while the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 888 days has increased from 6.85 per cent to 7 per cent, a 15 basis point hike. On deposits maturing in 889 days to 3 years, Equitas Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.90 per cent, up from 6.75 per cent previously, a 15 basis point increase. However, the bank has maintained its interest rate on fixed deposits with a maturity period of 3 years 1 day to 10 years at 6 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}