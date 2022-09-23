This small finance bank revises interest rates on FD, RD and savings accounts

Shivalik Small Finance Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits of 25 Lacs to below Rs.2 Crores maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% and on deposits maturing in 15 days to 29 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.00%. Fixed deposits maturing from 30 days to 90 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.50% and term deposits maturing from 91 days to 179 days will now offer an interest rate of 5.00%. The bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.75% on fixed deposits maturing from 180 days to 364 days and a 6.75% interest rate on deposits maturing from 365 days to 729 days. Fixed deposits maturing from 730 days to 998 days will now offer an interest rate of 7.00% and deposits maturing in 999 days and above will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75%. On tax-saver fixed deposits of 5 years, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25% to the general public and 6.75% for senior citizens.