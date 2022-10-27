This special FD from HDFC is expiring soon with interest rates up to 7.50%

HDFC Sapphire Deposit

In addition to monthly income plans, HDFC's "Sapphire Deposits" also provide quarterly, half-yearly, annual, and cumulative options. The interest rate for the Monthly Income Plan is 7.25%, and the minimum deposit allowed is ₹40,000. The interest rate for the quarterly option is 7.30%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. The interest rate for the half-yearly option is 7.35%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. The interest rate for the Annual Income Plan is 7.50%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. Under the cumulative option, HDFC is offering an interest rate of 7.50% and the minimum deposit amount required is ₹20,000.