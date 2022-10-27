This special FD from HDFC is expiring soon with interest rates up to 7.50%

HDFC Ltd one of India's leading housing finance companies introduced a special fixed deposit called Sapphire Deposits which is in force from 14th October 2022.
HDFC Ltd one of India's leading housing finance companies introduced a special fixed deposit called "Sapphire Deposits" which is in force from 14th October 2022. The company has launched a one-of-a-kind fixed deposit with a tenor of 45 months to commemorate its 45th anniversary. Interest rates will be applied on deposits up to ₹2 Cr under this limited-time scheme, which is available to both individuals and trusts. The scheme is valid till 31st October 2022 and investors can generate returns up to 7.50% which would be an inflation-beating return for them.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
HDFC Ltd one of India's leading housing finance companies introduced a special fixed deposit called "Sapphire Deposits" which is in force from 14th October 2022. The company has launched a one-of-a-kind fixed deposit with a tenor of 45 months to commemorate its 45th anniversary. Interest rates will be applied on deposits up to ₹2 Cr under this limited-time scheme, which is available to both individuals and trusts. The scheme is valid till 31st October 2022 and investors can generate returns up to 7.50% which would be an inflation-beating return for them.
HDFC Sapphire Deposit
In addition to monthly income plans, HDFC's "Sapphire Deposits" also provide quarterly, half-yearly, annual, and cumulative options. The interest rate for the Monthly Income Plan is 7.25%, and the minimum deposit allowed is ₹40,000. The interest rate for the quarterly option is 7.30%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. The interest rate for the half-yearly option is 7.35%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. The interest rate for the Annual Income Plan is 7.50%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. Under the cumulative option, HDFC is offering an interest rate of 7.50% and the minimum deposit amount required is ₹20,000.
HDFC Sapphire Deposit
In addition to monthly income plans, HDFC's "Sapphire Deposits" also provide quarterly, half-yearly, annual, and cumulative options. The interest rate for the Monthly Income Plan is 7.25%, and the minimum deposit allowed is ₹40,000. The interest rate for the quarterly option is 7.30%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. The interest rate for the half-yearly option is 7.35%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. The interest rate for the Annual Income Plan is 7.50%, and the minimum deposit amount is ₹20,000. Under the cumulative option, HDFC is offering an interest rate of 7.50% and the minimum deposit amount required is ₹20,000.
On the regular deposits, HDFC is currently offering an interest rate ranging from 6.15% to 6.85% under the monthly income plan, 6.20% to 6.90% under the quarterly option, 6.25% to 6.95% under the half-yearly option, 6.65% to 7.05% under the annual income plan and 6.35% to 7.05% under the cumulative option of deposits maturing in 12 to 120 months. These interest rates are effective as of September 30, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the regular deposits, HDFC is currently offering an interest rate ranging from 6.15% to 6.85% under the monthly income plan, 6.20% to 6.90% under the quarterly option, 6.25% to 6.95% under the half-yearly option, 6.65% to 7.05% under the annual income plan and 6.35% to 7.05% under the cumulative option of deposits maturing in 12 to 120 months. These interest rates are effective as of September 30, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
For 28 straight years, CRISIL and ICRA, two of the top credit rating agencies, have given HDFC's deposits programme AAA ratings. The 420 interconnected offices that HDFC has scattered around India serve its depositors, and 77 deposit centres give instant services. The company offers a variety of electronic payment options, including instant loans against deposits and the option to pay interest. Being an industry leader for more than 35 years and HDFC has gained the trust of more than 6 lac depositors.
For 28 straight years, CRISIL and ICRA, two of the top credit rating agencies, have given HDFC's deposits programme AAA ratings. The 420 interconnected offices that HDFC has scattered around India serve its depositors, and 77 deposit centres give instant services. The company offers a variety of electronic payment options, including instant loans against deposits and the option to pay interest. Being an industry leader for more than 35 years and HDFC has gained the trust of more than 6 lac depositors.
Resident Indian citizens have access to a variety of deposit options with maturities ranging from 12 to 120 months, attractive interest rates, and multiple interest payment options at HDFC. All deposit options are given with an additional 0.25% p.a. to older adults 60 years of age or older.
Resident Indian citizens have access to a variety of deposit options with maturities ranging from 12 to 120 months, attractive interest rates, and multiple interest payment options at HDFC. All deposit options are given with an additional 0.25% p.a. to older adults 60 years of age or older.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).