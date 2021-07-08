This special SBI savings account can help you earn higher interest rate

Amid State Bank of India or SBI savings account interest rate sliding below 3 per cent (2.70 per cent annually), SBI customers are looking for options where they can get more returns without changing their risk appetite. For such SBI customers, there is SBI Savings Plus Account, which is linked to Multi Option Deposit Scheme (MODS), wherein surplus fund above a threshold limit from the Savings Bank Account is transferred automatically to Term Deposits opened in multiples of ₹1000. As per the details of this special SBI savings account available at the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in — period of this term deposit ranges from 1 year to 5 years. One can get loan against the MOD deposits as well.

Like flexi fixed deposits, in this SBI Savings Plus account, amount above a threshold is transferred to the fixed deposit (FD). And in case the amount falling short of the minimum account balance, the deficit is transferred from the fixed deposit (FD) to maintain the minimum SBI savings account balance.

SBI Savings Plus Account: Eligibility criteria

As per the official SBI website — sbi.co.in, here are eligibility criteria for opening this special SBI savings account:

1] All individuals having valid KYC documents are eligible to open Savings bank account and

2] Singly, jointly, or with Either or Survivor, Former or Survivor, Anyone or Survivor, etc. facility.

For KYC requirements, the customer has to specify whether’ First in First Out" or “Last in First out" principle should be applied for break opening of deposits. In absence of any mandate the “last in First out" principle will be applied.

Key features of SBI Savings Plus account

As per the information available at sbi.co.in, here are the key features of SBI Savings Plus Account:

1] Period of deposit is 1-5 Years;

2] ATM card;

3] Mobile banking;

4] Inter Net banking

5] SMS alerts;

6] Loan against MOD deposits available;

7] Minimum threshold limit for transfer to MOD - ₹35000;

8] Minimum amount of transfer to MOD ₹10,000 in multiples of ₹1,000/- at one instance;

9] 25 free cheque leaves per annum. Further cheques will be issued with charges based on Quarterly Average balance maintained by the customer;

10] Transfer of accounts through Internet Banking;

11] Maximum Balance: No Limit

12] A Pass Book is issued to record the transactions. Duplicate pass book can be issued if original is lost, on payment of charges. Statement of accounts can also be sent through e-mail; and

13] Monthly Average Balance: NIL.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.