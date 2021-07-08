This special SBI savings account can help you earn higher interest rate

Amid State Bank of India or SBI savings account interest rate sliding below 3 per cent (2.70 per cent annually), SBI customers are looking for options where they can get more returns without changing their risk appetite. For such SBI customers, there is SBI Savings Plus Account, which is linked to Multi Option Deposit Scheme (MODS), wherein surplus fund above a threshold limit from the Savings Bank Account is transferred automatically to Term Deposits opened in multiples of ₹1000. As per the details of this special SBI savings account available at the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in — period of this term deposit ranges from 1 year to 5 years. One can get loan against the MOD deposits as well.