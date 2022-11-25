This TATA mutual fund turns 4 years, monthly SIP of ₹10,000 turns ₹8.39 lakh2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 09:44 PM IST
An open-ended equity scheme that primarily invests in small-cap equities is the Tata Small Cap Fund. The scheme's investment goal is to provide long-term capital growth primarily via investments in equity-related instruments of small-cap firms. Both Value Research and Morningstar have awarded the fund a 3-star rating. The fund was introduced on November 12, 2018, and as of now, it has successfully completed its first four years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have grown to ₹8,39 lakh thanks to the fund's annualised return of 30.65% since its inception.