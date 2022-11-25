An open-ended equity scheme that primarily invests in small-cap equities is the Tata Small Cap Fund. The scheme's investment goal is to provide long-term capital growth primarily via investments in equity-related instruments of small-cap firms. Both Value Research and Morningstar have awarded the fund a 3-star rating. The fund was introduced on November 12, 2018, and as of now, it has successfully completed its first four years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have grown to ₹8,39 lakh thanks to the fund's annualised return of 30.65% since its inception.

Performance of Tata Small Cap Fund

Due to the fund's 16.18% return over the last year, compared to the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI index's 4.50% return, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh. When compared to the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI index's performance over the past three years, which was 29.75%, the fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 34.89%. As a result, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹5.90 lakh. Since inception the fund has generated an annualized SIP return of 30.65% compared to the performance of Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI index of 25.50%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have grown your total investment of ₹4.70 lakh into ₹8.39 lakh.

Key details of Tata Small Cap Fund

The fund manager of Tata Small Cap Fund is Chandraprakash Padiyar (Managing Since 19-Oct-18 and overall experience of 21 years) whereas the Assistant Fund Manager of the fund is Satish Chandra Mishra (Managing Since 1-Nov-19 and overall experience of 15 years). The fund is benchmarked against Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI and as on 31st October 2022, the fund has an AUM of Rs. 2664.24 Cr and a monthly average AUM of Rs. 2623.36 Cr. As of 31st October, the fund’s NAV was ₹24.7869 for the direct option and ₹22.9871 for the regular option. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.29 for the direct plan and 2.20 for the regular option.

The fund has top 10 sector allocation of Capital Goods, Services, Financial Services, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Chemicals, Healthcare, Automobile And Auto Components, Consumer Durables, Consumer Services, Textiles, Construction, Construction Materials, Oil Gas And Consumable Fuels, Media Entertainment Publication, and Information Technology. The fund’s top 10 holdings are in Allcargo Logistics Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Dcb Bank, Basf India, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Redington (India), Tube Investments Of India, Greenply Industries, Agro Tech Foods and Gujarat Pipavav Port. The fund has a market cap-wise exposure towards equities of 94.26% in small-cap stocks, and 5.74% in mid-cap stocks.