This TATA mutual fund turns 4 years, monthly SIP of 10,000 turns 8.39 lakh

Performance of Tata Small Cap Fund

Due to the fund's 16.18% return over the last year, compared to the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI index's 4.50% return, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh. When compared to the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI index's performance over the past three years, which was 29.75%, the fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 34.89%. As a result, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹5.90 lakh. Since inception the fund has generated an annualized SIP return of 30.65% compared to the performance of Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI index of 25.50%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have grown your total investment of ₹4.70 lakh into ₹8.39 lakh.