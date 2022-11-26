This TATA retirement fund turns 11 years, SIP of 10,000 turns 28 lakh

An open-ended retirement solution-focused scheme with a 5-year lock-in or until retirement age, whichever comes first, is the Tata Retirement Savings Fund.
An open-ended retirement solution-focused scheme with a 5-year lock-in or until retirement age, whichever comes first, is the Tata Retirement Savings Fund. The fund offers three options: the Progressive Plan, which has an equity exposure range of 85% to 100%, the Moderate Plan, which has an equity exposure range of 65% to 85%, and the Conservative Plan, which has an exposure range of debt of 70% to 100%. The fund has been rated 3 stars by Value Research. The fund was launched on November 1, 2011, and as a result, it successfully celebrated its 11th anniversary. Let's now evaluate the historical performance of the fund's Progressive Plan, Moderate Plan, and Conservative Plan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An open-ended retirement solution-focused scheme with a 5-year lock-in or until retirement age, whichever comes first, is the Tata Retirement Savings Fund. The fund offers three options: the Progressive Plan, which has an equity exposure range of 85% to 100%, the Moderate Plan, which has an equity exposure range of 65% to 85%, and the Conservative Plan, which has an exposure range of debt of 70% to 100%. The fund has been rated 3 stars by Value Research. The fund was launched on November 1, 2011, and as a result, it successfully celebrated its 11th anniversary. Let's now evaluate the historical performance of the fund's Progressive Plan, Moderate Plan, and Conservative Plan.
Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan
The fund has produced a return of 5.58% over the past year; thus, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have boosted your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.23 lakh. The fund has produced a return of 13.32% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.38 lakh. Due to the fund's 11.38% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your actual investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹7.98 lakh. In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.87%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have turned your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh into ₹12.82 lakh.
Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan
The fund has produced a return of 5.58% over the past year; thus, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have boosted your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.23 lakh. The fund has produced a return of 13.32% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.38 lakh. Due to the fund's 11.38% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your actual investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹7.98 lakh. In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.87%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have turned your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh into ₹12.82 lakh.
Because the fund has returned 13.20% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have maximised your total investment from ₹12 lakh to ₹23.89 lakh. Your entire investment of ₹13.10 lakh would have become ₹28.33 lakh with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 according to the fund's annualised return of 13.44% since its inception. As of 31st October 2022, the fund recorded a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr and a monthly average AUM of ₹1623.51 Cr. The fund’s top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and SBI Cards. The fund’s top 5 sector allocations are exposed to Financial Services, Consumer Durables, Capital Goods, Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Services. The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI index.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Because the fund has returned 13.20% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have maximised your total investment from ₹12 lakh to ₹23.89 lakh. Your entire investment of ₹13.10 lakh would have become ₹28.33 lakh with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 according to the fund's annualised return of 13.44% since its inception. As of 31st October 2022, the fund recorded a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr and a monthly average AUM of ₹1623.51 Cr. The fund’s top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and SBI Cards. The fund’s top 5 sector allocations are exposed to Financial Services, Consumer Durables, Capital Goods, Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Services. The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI index.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan
Due to the fund's return of 6.01% during the last year, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have boosted your total investment from ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.23 lakh. The fund has produced a return of 12.77% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have expanded your entire investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.35 lakh. Due to the fund's 10.92% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have skyrocketed your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹7.89 lakh.
Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan
Due to the fund's return of 6.01% during the last year, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have boosted your total investment from ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.23 lakh. The fund has produced a return of 12.77% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have expanded your entire investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.35 lakh. Due to the fund's 10.92% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have skyrocketed your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹7.89 lakh.
In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.13%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh into ₹12.48 lakh. Given that the fund has produced a return of 12.82% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have expanded your total investment of ₹12 lakh to ₹23.40 lakh. Your entire investment of ₹13.10 lakh would now have grown to ₹27.90 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 given that the fund has an annualised return of 13.18%. The fund is benchmarked against Crisil Hybrid 25+75 - Aggressive Index. The fund has a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr as of October 31, 2022, and an average AUM of Rs. 1623.51 Cr on a monthly basis.
In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.13%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh into ₹12.48 lakh. Given that the fund has produced a return of 12.82% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have expanded your total investment of ₹12 lakh to ₹23.40 lakh. Your entire investment of ₹13.10 lakh would now have grown to ₹27.90 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 given that the fund has an annualised return of 13.18%. The fund is benchmarked against Crisil Hybrid 25+75 - Aggressive Index. The fund has a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr as of October 31, 2022, and an average AUM of Rs. 1623.51 Cr on a monthly basis.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan
Since the fund's inception, it has produced an annualised return of 7.88%; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have now accelerated your entire investment of ₹13.10 lakh to ₹20.45 lakh. The fund is benchmarked against CRISIL Short Term Debt Hybrid 75+25 Fund Index. As of October 31, 2022, the fund has a net AUM of Rs. 183.84 Cr and an average monthly AUM of Rs. 183.03 Cr. Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan has 40.52% into Government Securities, 29.48% into equity, 15.88% into NCDs, 8.02% into Cash & Cash Equivalents, 4.16% into Floating Rate Bonds and 1.94% into State Development Loans.
Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan
Since the fund's inception, it has produced an annualised return of 7.88%; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have now accelerated your entire investment of ₹13.10 lakh to ₹20.45 lakh. The fund is benchmarked against CRISIL Short Term Debt Hybrid 75+25 Fund Index. As of October 31, 2022, the fund has a net AUM of Rs. 183.84 Cr and an average monthly AUM of Rs. 183.03 Cr. Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan has 40.52% into Government Securities, 29.48% into equity, 15.88% into NCDs, 8.02% into Cash & Cash Equivalents, 4.16% into Floating Rate Bonds and 1.94% into State Development Loans.
Tata Retirement Savings Fund is managed by Sonam Udasi (Managing Since 1-Apr-16 and overall experience of 24 years) (Equity) & Murthy Nagarajan (Managing since 1-Apr-17 and overall experience of 25 years) (Debt).
Tata Retirement Savings Fund is managed by Sonam Udasi (Managing Since 1-Apr-16 and overall experience of 24 years) (Equity) & Murthy Nagarajan (Managing since 1-Apr-17 and overall experience of 25 years) (Debt).
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).