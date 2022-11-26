This TATA retirement fund turns 11 years, SIP of 10,000 turns 28 lakh

In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.13%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh into ₹12.48 lakh. Given that the fund has produced a return of 12.82% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have expanded your total investment of ₹12 lakh to ₹23.40 lakh. Your entire investment of ₹13.10 lakh would now have grown to ₹27.90 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 given that the fund has an annualised return of 13.18%. The fund is benchmarked against Crisil Hybrid 25+75 - Aggressive Index. The fund has a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr as of October 31, 2022, and an average AUM of Rs. 1623.51 Cr on a monthly basis.