Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  This TATA retirement fund turns 11 years, SIP of 10,000 turns 28 lakh

This TATA retirement fund turns 11 years, SIP of 10,000 turns 28 lakh

3 min read . 07:56 PM ISTVipul Das
Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan

  • An open-ended retirement solution-focused scheme with a 5-year lock-in or until retirement age, whichever comes first, is the Tata Retirement Savings Fund.

An open-ended retirement solution-focused scheme with a 5-year lock-in or until retirement age, whichever comes first, is the Tata Retirement Savings Fund. The fund offers three options: the Progressive Plan, which has an equity exposure range of 85% to 100%, the Moderate Plan, which has an equity exposure range of 65% to 85%, and the Conservative Plan, which has an exposure range of debt of 70% to 100%. The fund has been rated 3 stars by Value Research. The fund was launched on November 1, 2011, and as a result, it successfully celebrated its 11th anniversary. Let's now evaluate the historical performance of the fund's Progressive Plan, Moderate Plan, and Conservative Plan.

An open-ended retirement solution-focused scheme with a 5-year lock-in or until retirement age, whichever comes first, is the Tata Retirement Savings Fund. The fund offers three options: the Progressive Plan, which has an equity exposure range of 85% to 100%, the Moderate Plan, which has an equity exposure range of 65% to 85%, and the Conservative Plan, which has an exposure range of debt of 70% to 100%. The fund has been rated 3 stars by Value Research. The fund was launched on November 1, 2011, and as a result, it successfully celebrated its 11th anniversary. Let's now evaluate the historical performance of the fund's Progressive Plan, Moderate Plan, and Conservative Plan.

Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan

The fund has produced a return of 5.58% over the past year; thus, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have boosted your total investment of 1.20 lakh to 1.23 lakh. The fund has produced a return of 13.32% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of 3.60 lakh to 4.38 lakh. Due to the fund's 11.38% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have accelerated your actual investment of 6 lakh to 7.98 lakh. In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.87%, hence a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have turned your total investment of 8.40 lakh into 12.82 lakh.

Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan

The fund has produced a return of 5.58% over the past year; thus, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have boosted your total investment of 1.20 lakh to 1.23 lakh. The fund has produced a return of 13.32% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of 3.60 lakh to 4.38 lakh. Due to the fund's 11.38% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have accelerated your actual investment of 6 lakh to 7.98 lakh. In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.87%, hence a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have turned your total investment of 8.40 lakh into 12.82 lakh.

Because the fund has returned 13.20% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have maximised your total investment from 12 lakh to 23.89 lakh. Your entire investment of 13.10 lakh would have become 28.33 lakh with a monthly SIP of 10,000 according to the fund's annualised return of 13.44% since its inception. As of 31st October 2022, the fund recorded a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr and a monthly average AUM of 1623.51 Cr. The fund’s top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and SBI Cards. The fund’s top 5 sector allocations are exposed to Financial Services, Consumer Durables, Capital Goods, Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Services. The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI index.

Because the fund has returned 13.20% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have maximised your total investment from 12 lakh to 23.89 lakh. Your entire investment of 13.10 lakh would have become 28.33 lakh with a monthly SIP of 10,000 according to the fund's annualised return of 13.44% since its inception. As of 31st October 2022, the fund recorded a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr and a monthly average AUM of 1623.51 Cr. The fund’s top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and SBI Cards. The fund’s top 5 sector allocations are exposed to Financial Services, Consumer Durables, Capital Goods, Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Services. The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI index.

View Full Image
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan
Click on the image to enlarge

Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan

Due to the fund's return of 6.01% during the last year, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have boosted your total investment from 1.20 lakh to 1.23 lakh. The fund has produced a return of 12.77% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have expanded your entire investment of 3.60 lakh to 4.35 lakh. Due to the fund's 10.92% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have skyrocketed your total investment of 6 lakh to 7.89 lakh.

Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan

Due to the fund's return of 6.01% during the last year, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have boosted your total investment from 1.20 lakh to 1.23 lakh. The fund has produced a return of 12.77% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have expanded your entire investment of 3.60 lakh to 4.35 lakh. Due to the fund's 10.92% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have skyrocketed your total investment of 6 lakh to 7.89 lakh.

In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.13%, hence a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have turned your total investment of 8.40 lakh into 12.48 lakh. Given that the fund has produced a return of 12.82% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have expanded your total investment of 12 lakh to 23.40 lakh. Your entire investment of 13.10 lakh would now have grown to 27.90 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of 10,000 given that the fund has an annualised return of 13.18%. The fund is benchmarked against Crisil Hybrid 25+75 - Aggressive Index. The fund has a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr as of October 31, 2022, and an average AUM of Rs. 1623.51 Cr on a monthly basis.

In the last 7 years, the fund has generated a return of 11.13%, hence a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have turned your total investment of 8.40 lakh into 12.48 lakh. Given that the fund has produced a return of 12.82% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have expanded your total investment of 12 lakh to 23.40 lakh. Your entire investment of 13.10 lakh would now have grown to 27.90 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of 10,000 given that the fund has an annualised return of 13.18%. The fund is benchmarked against Crisil Hybrid 25+75 - Aggressive Index. The fund has a net AUM of Rs. 1647.52 Cr as of October 31, 2022, and an average AUM of Rs. 1623.51 Cr on a monthly basis.

View Full Image
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan
Click on the image to enlarge

Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan

Since the fund's inception, it has produced an annualised return of 7.88%; hence, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have now accelerated your entire investment of 13.10 lakh to 20.45 lakh. The fund is benchmarked against CRISIL Short Term Debt Hybrid 75+25 Fund Index. As of October 31, 2022, the fund has a net AUM of Rs. 183.84 Cr and an average monthly AUM of Rs. 183.03 Cr. Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan has 40.52% into Government Securities, 29.48% into equity, 15.88% into NCDs, 8.02% into Cash & Cash Equivalents, 4.16% into Floating Rate Bonds and 1.94% into State Development Loans.

Performance of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan

Since the fund's inception, it has produced an annualised return of 7.88%; hence, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have now accelerated your entire investment of 13.10 lakh to 20.45 lakh. The fund is benchmarked against CRISIL Short Term Debt Hybrid 75+25 Fund Index. As of October 31, 2022, the fund has a net AUM of Rs. 183.84 Cr and an average monthly AUM of Rs. 183.03 Cr. Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan has 40.52% into Government Securities, 29.48% into equity, 15.88% into NCDs, 8.02% into Cash & Cash Equivalents, 4.16% into Floating Rate Bonds and 1.94% into State Development Loans.

View Full Image
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan
Click on the image to enlarge

Tata Retirement Savings Fund is managed by Sonam Udasi (Managing Since 1-Apr-16 and overall experience of 24 years) (Equity) & Murthy Nagarajan (Managing since 1-Apr-17 and overall experience of 25 years) (Debt).

Tata Retirement Savings Fund is managed by Sonam Udasi (Managing Since 1-Apr-16 and overall experience of 24 years) (Equity) & Murthy Nagarajan (Managing since 1-Apr-17 and overall experience of 25 years) (Debt).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP