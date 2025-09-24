Credit cards: THIS travel platform rolls out offers up to 15% on flights & hotels this festive season

Travel website ixigo has rolled out the ‘Grand Travel Fest’ sale with unbeatable savings on flights and hotels. As the festive season draws closer, travellers can enjoy up to 15 per cent off on Flights & Hotels through exclusive bank partnerships.

This is meant to make festive journeys more affordable; the sale ensures families and individuals using credit cards can plan trips home and celebrate together, without stretching their budgets.

Travellers can enjoy up to 12% off on flights and hotels with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & Credit Card EMI, and up to 15% off with RBL Bank Credit Cards, BOBCARD, AU Bank Credit Cards (also valid on ixigo AU Credit Cards), and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI.

Also Read | Is it good to have two credit cards? 5 advantages you should know

ICICI Bank credit cards: 12 percent off on flights and hotels

RBL Bank Credit cards: 15 percent off on flights and hotels

BOB Card: 15 per cent off on flights and hotels

AU Bank Credit Cards: 15 percent off on flights and hotels

For festive season All offers are valid till 26 September 2025, giving the perfect opportunity to book in advance for Dussehra, Diwali, and other festive celebrations.

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, said, “Festive travel is a special time when families come together, and at ixigo, we want to be part of those journeys. With our Grand Travel Fest, we aim to make these trips more affordable and convenient, so travellers can focus on celebrating rather than planning. Through our partnerships with leading banks, we offer exclusive discounts that help make every festive journey smoother and more joyful.”

With the festive season in full swing, ixigo’s Grand Travel Fest provides the perfect chance for travellers to plan their trips home. By combining convenience, savings, and a wide range of flight and hotel options, ixigo continues to enable seamless travel experiences during India’s busiest travel period.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.