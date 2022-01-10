Those performing well are retained: Sunil Subramaniam

In terms of the allocation of teams, those who have been performing well in their respective categories have been retained. So, we don’t expect much of a change in philosophy and style to happen. Ravi’s (Ravi Gopalakrishnan, now CIO of Sundaram AMC), philosophy of bottom up stock picking is not very different from that of Sundaram’s and he has done a better job of stock picking over the last two years. Fundamentally, both Principal and Sundaram have been process-oriented, and follow a bottom up approach, and have largely a growth-bias in the portfolio. With Ravi coming in, we expect the quality of overall equity portfolio to be enhanced.