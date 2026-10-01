Three equity mutual fund categories have delivered 10%+ returns in 2026 so far, check the top-performing funds

Equity mutual fund returns have been sharply uneven in 2026. While several categories are in negative territory, only three equity mutual fund categories have delivered more than 10% so far this year, based on category-level data as of 30 September.
International equity funds lead the list with a 21.21% return, followed by pharma funds at 13.98% and small-cap funds at 10.59%. In contrast, large-cap funds have lost 8.17%, while technology funds have fallen 20.27% during the same period.
The category-level numbers, however, do not tell the whole story. Returns have varied significantly among individual funds within these categories.
The 21.21% category return for international equity is striking when compared with most India-focused equity categories. But the bigger story is the dispersion within the category.
Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund has returned 96.64% in 2026 so far. That is more than four times the category-level return. The next funds in the table are much closer to one another, with Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore at 33.99% and HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund at 30.54%.
Top international equity funds
2026 YTD return
|Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund
|96.64%
|Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore
|33.99%
|HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund
|30.54%
|Nippon India Japan Equity Fund
|27.63%
|Franklin Asian Equity Fund
|25.98%
|Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.
Nippon India Japan Equity Fund and Franklin Asian Equity Fund have also delivered more than 25% so far this year.
The second category to cross the 10% mark is pharma, which returned 13.98% through 30 September.
The top funds have done considerably better than the category average, here as well. Kotak Healthcare Fund delivered 29.10%, more than twice the category return.
Top Pharma funds
2026 YTD return
|Kotak Healthcare Fund
|29.10%
|HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|22.93%
|PGIM India Healthcare Fund
|22.46%
|WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|22.37%
|Quant Healthcare Fund
|21.50%
|Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.
Small-cap funds recorded a 10.59% category return through September, making them the third equity category to cross the double-digit mark.
The difference between the category and its top performers is again substantial. Bank of India Small Cap Fund returned 30.21%, while Samco Small Cap Fund and TrustMF Small Cap Fund returned 25.45% and 25.26%, respectively.
Top small-cap funds
2026 YTD return
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|30.21%
|Samco Small Cap Fund
|25.45%
|TrustMF Small Cap Fund
|25.26%
|Union Small Cap Fund
|21.36%
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|19.82%
|Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.
The broader equity picture explains why these three categories stand out. Multi-cap funds have returned 1.10% and mid-cap funds 0.56%, while flexi-cap funds have declined 2.78%. Large-cap funds have fallen 8.17% during the same period.
For investors, the 2026 numbers underline how differently equity mutual fund categories and individual schemes have performed this year. The high returns of a handful of funds also do not mean the entire category delivered comparable returns, making the distinction between category performance and individual fund performance important when looking at the year's winners.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.