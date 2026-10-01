Three equity mutual fund categories have delivered 10%+ returns in 2026 so far, check the top-performing funds

Equity mutual fund returns have been sharply uneven in 2026. While several categories are in negative territory, only three equity mutual fund categories have delivered more than 10% so far this year, based on category-level data as of 30 September.

International equity funds lead the list with a 21.21% return, followed by pharma funds at 13.98% and small-cap funds at 10.59%. In contrast, large-cap funds have lost 8.17%, while technology funds have fallen 20.27% during the same period.

The category-level numbers, however, do not tell the whole story. Returns have varied significantly among individual funds within these categories.

International equity funds lead the 2026 performance table The 21.21% category return for international equity is striking when compared with most India-focused equity categories. But the bigger story is the dispersion within the category.

Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund has returned 96.64% in 2026 so far. That is more than four times the category-level return. The next funds in the table are much closer to one another, with Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore at 33.99% and HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund at 30.54%.

Top international equity funds 2026 YTD return Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund 96.64% Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore 33.99% HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund 30.54% Nippon India Japan Equity Fund 27.63% Franklin Asian Equity Fund 25.98% Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund and Franklin Asian Equity Fund have also delivered more than 25% so far this year.

Pharma funds have also delivered strong gains The second category to cross the 10% mark is pharma, which returned 13.98% through 30 September.

The top funds have done considerably better than the category average, here as well. Kotak Healthcare Fund delivered 29.10%, more than twice the category return.

Top Pharma funds 2026 YTD return Kotak Healthcare Fund 29.10% HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund 22.93% PGIM India Healthcare Fund 22.46% WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund 22.37% Quant Healthcare Fund 21.50% Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.

Small caps cross 10%, but the strongest funds are much higher Small-cap funds recorded a 10.59% category return through September, making them the third equity category to cross the double-digit mark.

The difference between the category and its top performers is again substantial. Bank of India Small Cap Fund returned 30.21%, while Samco Small Cap Fund and TrustMF Small Cap Fund returned 25.45% and 25.26%, respectively.

Top small-cap funds 2026 YTD return Bank of India Small Cap Fund 30.21% Samco Small Cap Fund 25.45% TrustMF Small Cap Fund 25.26% Union Small Cap Fund 21.36% ITI Small Cap Fund 19.82% Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.

The broader equity picture explains why these three categories stand out. Multi-cap funds have returned 1.10% and mid-cap funds 0.56%, while flexi-cap funds have declined 2.78%. Large-cap funds have fallen 8.17% during the same period.