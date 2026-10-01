Three equity mutual fund categories have delivered 10%+ returns in 2026 so far, check the top-performing funds

Only three equity mutual fund categories have delivered more than 10% returns in 2026 so far, with international equity funds leading at 21.21%, followed by sectoral-pharma at 13.98% and small-cap funds at 10.59%

Kirti Jha
Updated1 Oct 2026, 12:17 PM IST
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International equity funds have been the standout category, with a 21.21% return, followed by sectoral-pharma funds at 13.98% and small-cap funds at 10.59%. (AI-generated image used for representational purpose.)
International equity funds have been the standout category, with a 21.21% return, followed by sectoral-pharma funds at 13.98% and small-cap funds at 10.59%. (AI-generated image used for representational purpose.)

Equity mutual fund returns have been sharply uneven in 2026. While several categories are in negative territory, only three equity mutual fund categories have delivered more than 10% so far this year, based on category-level data as of 30 September.

International equity funds lead the list with a 21.21% return, followed by pharma funds at 13.98% and small-cap funds at 10.59%. In contrast, large-cap funds have lost 8.17%, while technology funds have fallen 20.27% during the same period.

The category-level numbers, however, do not tell the whole story. Returns have varied significantly among individual funds within these categories.

International equity funds lead the 2026 performance table

The 21.21% category return for international equity is striking when compared with most India-focused equity categories. But the bigger story is the dispersion within the category.

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Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund has returned 96.64% in 2026 so far. That is more than four times the category-level return. The next funds in the table are much closer to one another, with Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore at 33.99% and HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund at 30.54%.

Top international equity funds

2026 YTD return

Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund96.64%
Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore 33.99%
HSBC Global Emerging Markets Fund30.54%
Nippon India Japan Equity Fund 27.63%
Franklin Asian Equity Fund 25.98%
Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund and Franklin Asian Equity Fund have also delivered more than 25% so far this year.

Pharma funds have also delivered strong gains

The second category to cross the 10% mark is pharma, which returned 13.98% through 30 September.

The top funds have done considerably better than the category average, here as well. Kotak Healthcare Fund delivered 29.10%, more than twice the category return.

Top Pharma funds

2026 YTD return

Kotak Healthcare Fund29.10%
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund22.93%
PGIM India Healthcare Fund22.46%
WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund22.37%
Quant Healthcare Fund21.50%
Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.

Small caps cross 10%, but the strongest funds are much higher

Small-cap funds recorded a 10.59% category return through September, making them the third equity category to cross the double-digit mark.

The difference between the category and its top performers is again substantial. Bank of India Small Cap Fund returned 30.21%, while Samco Small Cap Fund and TrustMF Small Cap Fund returned 25.45% and 25.26%, respectively.

Top small-cap funds

2026 YTD return

Bank of India Small Cap Fund30.21%
Samco Small Cap Fund25.45%
TrustMF Small Cap Fund25.26%
Union Small Cap Fund21.36%
ITI Small Cap Fund19.82%
Source: Morningstar. Data as of 30th September.

The broader equity picture explains why these three categories stand out. Multi-cap funds have returned 1.10% and mid-cap funds 0.56%, while flexi-cap funds have declined 2.78%. Large-cap funds have fallen 8.17% during the same period.

For investors, the 2026 numbers underline how differently equity mutual fund categories and individual schemes have performed this year. The high returns of a handful of funds also do not mean the entire category delivered comparable returns, making the distinction between category performance and individual fund performance important when looking at the year's winners.

About the Author

Kirti jha

Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.

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