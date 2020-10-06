Three factors to keep in mind before you join the IPO rush

Remember that IPO investing isn’t a simple affair anymore as it used to be in the early 1990s. Issues used to be priced in the range of ₹10-30 and the premium—the difference between the face value and the selling price—was never higher than three times the face value, said Arun Kejriwal, founder, Kejriwal Research, an advisory firm, adding that issues were rarely priced above ₹30. “Also, the demand could be easily gauged by people waiting in queues for the IPO form in banks. There were seven to eight banks around the BSE building (Mumbai), and you could get a sense of how the IPO was doing by taking a 10-minute walk around the area," Kejriwal added. This was a time when Sebi wasn’t even in existence.