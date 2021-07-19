Three important life insurance myths debunked

Chowdary said that one might believe that insurance is needless at these stages of life and may choose to forgo it. "While it may be tempting to put off purchasing life insurance until later in life, doing so at a younger age can help you save money in the long run. Because insurers calculate your premiums based on their likelihood of paying out on the policy, buying insurance when you're younger and in good health can significantly reduce the cost of your policy. The wise choice is to begin your coverage when you are young and healthy," he said.