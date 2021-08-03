Three investment options for senior citizens to beat inflation

Credit risk funds: The two options discussed earlier come with sovereign guarantee and, therefore, there is no risk of losing principal. However, as the interest earned is fully taxable, the post-tax return may not be as attractive. Alternatively, there are mutual funds such as credit risk that invest in debt instruments with higher yield that are generally below the highest rating grade. While investing in these funds, one has to be mindful of the credit risk (fall in the net asset value of the fund due to default in principal or interest repayment by the company in whose debt paper the fund has invested).