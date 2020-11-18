Three measures to gauge a bank's financial health

Some financial advisors ask investors to stick to scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) only or even steer away from all except the largest few banks. "I don't think investors should take any kind of risk with their choice of banks. For higher returns there are products like mutual funds. I would recommend that investors restrict themselves to the biggest 3 PSU banks and largest 3 private sector banks. Banks should be looked at only for keeping our money safe, liquid and for ease of transactions," said Kalpesh Ashar, founder, Full Circle Financial Planners and Advisors, a Sebi-registered investment advisor.