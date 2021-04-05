NEW DELHI: Prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) help facilitate purchase of goods and services, including financial services, remittances, funds transfers to family and friends, among others, against the value stored in such instruments. These are generally pre-loaded cards and, in some cases, a pre-defined purpose of payment.

Paytm, GPay (semi-closed system PPIs), Gift card (closed system PPIs), debit or credit cards (open system PPIs) are among the examples of PPIs.

In this piece, we take a look at three types of prepaid payment instruments.

Closed system PPIs

Cash withdrawal is not allowed with such PPIs and they allow purchase of goods only from the issuer entity. Besides, these PPIs cannot be used for payment or settlement with third party services. Issuance and operation of such instruments are not classified as a payment system and does not require approval/authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Semi-closed System PPIs

These instruments also do not cash withdrawal, irrespective of whether they are issued by banks or non-banks. For instance, HDFC Bank’s PayZapp, State Bank of India’s YONO are approved by RBI and the non-banks PPIs such as PayTm, GPay are also used for purchase of goods and services, including financial services, payments, money transfer, remittance facilities, etc.

These can used at merchant locations which have a contract with the issuer to accept PPIs as payment instruments.

Open System PPIs

The most commonly used PPIs are debit and credit cards. You can make a cash withdrawal from these PPIs. However, be cautious while withdrawing cash from a credit card because by doing so you will be charged a higher rate of interest.

These PPIs issued by banks (approved by RBI) can also be used at any merchant for the purchase of goods and services, including financial services, remittance facilities, etc. Cash withdrawal at ATMs/ Points of Sale (PoS) terminals/Business Correspondents (BCs) is permitted through these PPIs.

