Three policy changes that can unleash the potential of video KYC facility

The industry now seeks to smoothen out frictions in the VKYC process. First, the existing regulation requires a bank official to be present on the video on a real-time basis. This requirement is proving difficult to scale. As a solution, the industry suggests to the regulator the customer be required to read out a one-time code flashed on the VKYC screen on a real-time basis, confirming that the VKYC is live, and the bank official can review and approve the video files on a batch basis instead of real-time basis. This will also help provide 24x7 VKYC facility to consumers and significantly increase application throughput.