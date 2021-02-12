Three questions you may still have related to new rule around Ulip taxation

The Budget 2021 has proposed to tax gains arising from Unit Linked Insurance Plans (Ulips) under certain conditions. Ulips are investment products which also offer life insurance. This change has been proposed to bring the taxation of Ulips at par with that of mutual funds.

Currently, the gains from Ulips are not exempt under Section 10(10D) in case the sum assured is less than10 times the annual insurance premium of the policy. As per the proposal apart from the above condition, no exemption from taxation of capital gains will be provided in respect of ULIPs issued on or after the 01-02-2021, if the premium of the policy exceeds ₹2.5 lakh in any year.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

A lot has been written about how the taxation will happen but there are still some ambiguities around certain aspects. Experts also have differing views on some of these aspects. Let’s understand what experts have to say about some of these queries that you may have.

How will the limit of ₹2.5 lakh apply on multiple policies?

As per experts, the limit will apply on individual policies as well as the aggregate of premium paid during the year by the insured.

“As per fourth proviso to section 10(10D) proposed to be inserted by Budget 2021, if the premium on a single Ulip policy issued on or after 1 February 2021 exceeds ₹250,000 in any of the years during the term of such policy, the policy will not qualify for exemption under Section 10(10D) (except for death benefit which continues to be exempt)," said Sonu Iyer, tax partner and people advisory services leader, EY India.

“As per the fifth proviso to Section 10(10D) proposed to be inserted by Budget 2021, if the individual pays premium for more than one Ulips issued on or after 1 February 2021, exemption will be available only on Ulips where aggregate premium does not exceed ₹250,000 in any of the year during the term of those policies. Accordingly, if the aggregate premium for all Ulips exceeds ₹250,000 during any year, only those policies whose aggregate premium does not exceed ₹250,000 in any of the years during the term of those policies will qualify for exemption under Section 10(10D)," said Iyer.

In case a person has multiple policies he/she can choose the policy on which he/she wants to claim tax exemption provided the aggregate of premium paid of the chosen policies doesn’t exceed 2.5 lakh, said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, R&D, Taxmann, a tax research firm.

In which year this limit will be checked and how the capital gains will be taxed? So, for example if the total premium on my policies is below ₹2.5 years for 5 years and in the 6th year it goes above ₹2.5 lakh then how the capital gains will be taxed?

“In case of a single policy, the threshold limit of Rs. 2.5 lakhs is to be reckoned on an overall basis for all the years during which such premium is paid. For instance, even if the premium is paid in any of the years, during the term of the policy exceeds Rs. 2.5 lakhs, the maturity proceeds of such policy would be subject to taxation. Thus, if the total premium on the policies is below ₹2.5 lakhs in each of the 5 years and in the 6th year it goes above ₹2.5 lakhs, the amount of proceeds of such policy would be taxable as Capital Gains," said Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India.

Will the taxation of the policies differ in case the underlying fund is a debt fund or equity fund?

Ulips give the investor the option to invest in equity funds or debt funds or a combination of both. Here also, experts have a differing view on whether taxation will be different in case of debt funds or not

As per Surana of RSM India, the finance bill proposal currently does not distinguish between debt fund or equity fund, as it states that the treatment would be the same as that of an equity oriented mutual fund. Wadhwa of Taxmann is of the same view.

Iyer of EY believes that the taxation will be different. “Yes, the taxability will differ depending on whether the fund qualifies as an equity oriented mutual fund or not," said Iyer. Under the Income-tax law, equity oriented mutual fund is broadly defined as those which invest a minimum 65% of total proceeds of the fund in equity shares of domestic companies listed on a recognized stock exchange.

The following table shows taxability of Ulips as per Iyer:

View Full Image ULIP taxability.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via