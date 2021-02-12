Three questions you may still have related to new rule around Ulip taxation

“In case of a single policy, the threshold limit of Rs. 2.5 lakhs is to be reckoned on an overall basis for all the years during which such premium is paid. For instance, even if the premium is paid in any of the years, during the term of the policy exceeds Rs. 2.5 lakhs, the maturity proceeds of such policy would be subject to taxation. Thus, if the total premium on the policies is below ₹2.5 lakhs in each of the 5 years and in the 6th year it goes above ₹2.5 lakhs, the amount of proceeds of such policy would be taxable as Capital Gains," said Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India.