Three RBI measures to provide liquidity in these tough times

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been adopting unconventional tools to manage liquidity and yields to support growth and provide ease of functioning for markets in times of financial stress. Here are three measures it has taken to address these issues.

Operation Twist

Operation Twist is a two-step action taken by RBI to address the issue of transmission of the monetary policy actions to the longer end of the yield curve and bring down the yields.

In this, RBI sells securities of short-term tenors of up to one year and, at the same time, buys longer-term government bonds. Given the abundant surplus liquidity available in the short term, the impact of the sale of securities on price and yield is negligible. At the longer terms, where liquidity is constrained, the purchase of bonds pushes up the price and brings down the yield of long-term bonds. Prices and yields of bonds are inversely related. The lower yields bring down the cost of borrowing for the government and at the next stage for the private corporate sector whose borrowing rate will depend on the rate at which the government borrows.

Targeted LTRO

Under targeted LTRO or TLTRO, RBI seeks to provide liquidity to banks for tenors of one and three years at a fixed repo rate of 4.4% for targeted lending.

In version 2 of the TLTRO to the tune of ₹50,000 crore, banks should use the funds to invest in investment-grade bonds, commercial papers and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of NBFCs in the primary and secondary markets, with 50% being earmarked for mid- and small-sized NBFCs and MFIs. The aim is to provide relief to these entities that are seeing liquidity-led stress.

While the first edition of TLTRO saw banks mop up the ₹1 trillion offered and deploy it in securities of highly-rated large NBFCs, the first tranche of TLTRO 2.0 for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore saw bids for only around ₹12,000 crore, indicating the continued reluctance of banks to take on credit exposure to smaller and riskier NBFCs.

MF window

The special liquidity facility for mutual funds (SLF-MF) is a liquidity facility provided by RBI to the tune of ₹50,000 crore over a 90-day period. Under this, banks can avail funds under the fixed repo rate from RBI and use it to lend to the mutual funds directly and to buy investment-grade bonds, commercial papers and certificate deposits from mutual funds. It provides a dedicated line of credit to a fund facing redemption pressure.

This is a facility similar to TLTRO and its efficacy in providing mutual funds facing liquidity stress will depend upon the willingness of banks to lend against lower-rated papers or buy them.

