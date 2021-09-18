Three safe investment schemes available for senior citizens for regular income

The interest rate will always be 0.35% higher than interest on NSC applicable at the time of revision of interest rate. In the present circumstances these are the best option possible looking at the fact that you cannot risk your capital. Income from all the investment instruments stated are taxable and except for Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana tax will also be deducted at source on the interest payable. You can submit form no. 15G for payment of interest without deduction of tax if you satisfy the eligibility conditions.