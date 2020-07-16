Three-step financial plan for investors during Covid times

Many investors have been overwhelmed with the way the markets have responded to the pandemic Covid19 and have stopped investing further. There is physical and mental trauma due to many factors like health concerns , financial insecurity due to the apprehension of job loss or salary cut or business downsizing. It is important to carve out an investment strategy that can cater to wide outcomes amid the uncertainty on the economic front. Here’s a three-step investment strategy to help tide through these tough times: