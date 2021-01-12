Three steps to smoothen your tax planning at the last minute

Saving at the last minute is likely to put a strain on your finances, so prepare a tax-related investment budget for these three months. Consider your expenses, including your utilities and liabilities, to assess how much you can spare to invest. Say, you can spare ₹20,000 each month. Now, decide how you want to use it and where you want to invest. For example, you can choose to invest ₹15,000 in ELSS and ₹5,000 in PPF per month. “In case a person is opting for ELSS, he or she can spread the investments over the three months starting January," said Dhawan.