Three things to keep in mind while choosing a financial planner

Decide who is right for you: “The kind of guidance clients require will help decide who they should approach. Some clients who are quite sure about their objectives based on their self-assessment may just need guidance to invest in different avenues; in such a case they can seek the help of a distributor," says Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder MyWeathGrowth. Likewise, many clients would like to have a proper plan in place and want to organize their finance in such a way that all aspects such as income, expenses, current assets, risk profile, financial goals, insurance planning and debt management are taken care of. They would do well to consult a registered investment adviser (RIA) who may be an individual or a firm.

