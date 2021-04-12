Three things you should know about municipal bond listings

Risk

It is always important to take risks in line with the return. These bonds have to be rated. The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation government bonds are rated AA by India Ratings and AA(CE) by Brickworks. However, as these are issued by municipal corporations, there is no explicit guarantee, but it is implicit in nature. “It has implicit backup from the state government to honour their commitment for both principal and interest," said Vikram Dalal, managing director, Synergee Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.