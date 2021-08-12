Three tips for the first-time equity investor

Avoid IPOs and NFOs: Listing gains may look lucrative, but investing in stocks for quick gains is a risky affair, especially when most IPOs are priced at high premiums. Even in mutual funds, it is not advisable to invest in NFOs until and unless it is offering something unique and you as an investor are very confident the theme will work. Also, some people have this misconception that ₹10 net asset value (NAV) means cheap. This is not the case as your returns will depend on how much the NAV has appreciated after you have invested rather than the value of NAV. “You should avoid NFOs. People do not invest in NFOs for long-term goals. The psychology is to make quick money in a span of 8-10 days, which can backfire," said Joseph.

