Three types of income tax benefits available for education

It is important to note that the deduction is available only for tuition fee and other payments like any donation or as development fee by whatever name called paid are not eligible for this deduction. In case you have more than two children undergoing full time education, you can claim this deduction only for two children of your choice. However, if your spouse is also working then the other parent can also claim deduction for other children. In case the fee paid for two children exceeds the limit of Rs. 1.50 lakh, the excess fee can be claimed by the other parent. There is no bar on both the parents claiming deduction for the same children but double deduction is not permissible for the same expenditure. Please note deduction under Section 80 C is available only for full time education so this deduction cannot be claimed for any correspondence course. Moreover, this deduction is available for education in India so you cannot claim deduction for fee paid for education outside India.