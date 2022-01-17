Three ways in which you can save tax through your parents

Claim HRA even if not living on rent

If you live with your parents in a house owned by them, you can claim house rent allowance (HRA) tax exemption by paying them rent. The condition is that you should actually pay them rent and not have even partial ownership in that house. With the introduction of Annual Information Statement (AIS), the rent that you pay to your parents will appear on their AIS, which means that furnishing bogus rent receipts will be known by the tax department and get you under the taxman’s radar.