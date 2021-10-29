A health policy acts as a protection measure if you or your family members get hospitalized. Moreover, health has become a significant concern during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. The excessive expense of treatment at private institutions has affected everyone.

Thus, if you consider increasing your health cover to get adequate protection against completely unexpected emergencies such as the covid-19 pandemic, you need to prepare yourself for paying a higher premium.

In case you already have a health policy and feel that the sum insured doesn’t cover all possible medical emergencies, here are three ways to increase the cover.

1. Increase your existing sum insured: At the time of renewal, every insurer gives you the option of increasing your sum insured. In such a condition, if you don’t have adequate health insurance, you can enhance your cover or sum insured of your existing policy. Rakesh Jain, executive director and chief executive, Reliance General Insurance, said, “You can choose to increase your current policy sum insured (this will attract a certain level of scrutiny if the enhancement is very high)."

However, the advantage is that there is no waiting period. If you want to switch to a new health policy, that may have a four-year waiting period for pre-existing diseases.

2. Buy a super top-up plan: When your hospitalization expense exceeds your base health policy’s sum assured limit, a super top-up plan gives additional protection to your existing health coverage. A super top-up plan comes with a deductible (typically equal to the base health policy’s sum assured limit). So, a super top-up plan only becomes active when your hospitalization expenditures exceed the coverage of your base health insurance policy.

Mayank Kale, CEO & founder, Loop Health, said, “It is best to purchase a super top-up plan from your current insurer because hospitals can better coordinate with one insurer for a consumer at any given time. Super top-up plans cover pre- and post-hospitalization costs, pre-existing conditions and childcare treatments. Super top-up plans are also less expensive than full individual health insurance policies."

3. Buy an all-inclusive-family health policy: Purchasing comprehensive family health insurance can be more advantageous than buying individual health insurance since one can obtain greater medical coverage for various medical needs. Rather than purchasing a plan for each member of the family, family floater plans are more beneficial. Kale said, “In a family health policy, you pay a single premium and receive all of the benefits. Practically, all health policies premiums are determined by the age of the eldest family member, so if your family members are in their young age (i.e. between 30 and 35), you have an advantage."

“Buying new health policies could be better as they come with new-age features as allowed by the regulator," said Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital. “Besides, you can consider the option of portability while exploring other insurers. However, in doing so, you should also look at premiums and features before porting the policy with another insurer," he added.

