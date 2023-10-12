Three Ways to Pay for a Home If a Traditional Mortgage Isn’t on the Table

Consider a cross-collateral loan.

Cross-collateralization can be used to purchase a primary home, a second home or an investment property. It simply means that multiple assets are used as security for a loan. For example, if you’re buying a $1 million house, and you apply for a traditional mortgage at an 80% loan-to-value ratio to avoid paying for private mortgage insurance, you would qualify for an $800,000 mortgage and have to come up with $200,000 in cash. If you own another home free and clear, by using a cross-collateral loan, the lender would combine the appraised values of both homes and finance up to 70%, the maximum loan-to-value ratio typically used by lenders who offer cross-collateral loans, according to Sarah Alvarez, vice president of mortgage banking for William Raveis Mortgage. So if your other home is worth $500,000, you would qualify for a $1,050,000 loan (70% x $1.5 million). “That allows you to get 100% financing for the million-dollar purchase, and private mortgage insurance is not required," Alvarez said. The lender will mortgage both properties to secure the loan. The interest rate charged on a cross-collateral loan depends on a number of factors but is usually comparable to a traditional mortgage, Alvarez said.