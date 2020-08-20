Three ways to put your WFH savings to good use

For Bobby Ashok Kansal, 24, who works with a marketing research firm in Noida, the covid-19 crisis proved to be a savings boon. He is able to save around 90% of his salary ever since he moved to his parents’ house in Bhatinda after the lockdown was announced in March. In Noida, rent accounted for 20% of his salary and he spent about 50-70% of it on monthly expenses, including commuting. The only expense he has to incur in his home town is for internet connection and the electricity bill that he has volunteered to pay for his parents.