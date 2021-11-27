National Pension System (NPS), a low cost retirement product, was introduced by the government to help people accumulate corpus for their retirement. As per NPS structure one can open two accounts; Tier I and Tier II. Tier I also called pension account and is the main retirement account which is mandatory. Tier II is like a saving account to park your surplus funds which you can withdraw anytime and is optional. You can transfer money from Tier II account to Tier I account and not vice versa. Though tax benefits for contribution to Tier I account are available to all subscribers but deduction for Tier II contributions are available only to central government employees with three years lock-in-period. The taxation rules for Tier I account are clear but there is no clarify about taxation of withdrawals from Tier II account. In this article I wish to explain how the withdrawal from Tier II account should be taxed.

Should the withdrawals from Tier II account be fully taxable ?

As per Section 10 (12A) of Income Tax Act withdrawals from the scheme referred to in Section 80CCD are exempts upto 60% on closure of the account or at the time of opting out of scheme. For the balance 40% you have to buy an annuity. Likewise, as per Section 10 (12B) 25%of contribution made by you from scheme referred to in Section 80CCD is exempt on partial withdrawal. Since deduction is available only for contribution made to Tier I account the Section 80CCD by implication refers only Tier I account and not to Tier II account. Moreover, Section 80C(2)(xxv), which allows deduction to central government employee, specifically refers to Tier II account.

Any law cannot anticipate and provide for all the possible circumstance. If there is no provision for taxation of any specific item, such item has to be taxed applying logic and common senses. If no tax benefit is claimed on contributions, by simple logic whole of the amount received on maturity or withdrawal cannot be taxed. In my opinion, since Tier II account is like your saving bank account where you are allowed to deposit and withdraw as and when you want, it is only the accretion in the Tier II account, like interest on saving bank account, should only be taxed and not whole of the amount.

I draw support for my logic from the legal provisions for annuity deduction under Section 80CCC. One can claim deduction for premium paid to buy an annuity under Section 80CCC(1). When a person surrenders the annuity policy the taxation of such surrender value depends on whether the person had availed deduction under Section 80CCC (1) or not. In case tax benefit was claimed the entire amount received on surrender of the annuity policy gets taxed but in case no deduction was claimed only the accretion to the premium paid gets taxed. Likewise, since no deduction for contribution to Tier II account is generally available, only the appreciation over amount of your contributions should be taxed and not the entire amount of withdrawal during currency of the account or on its closure.

Under which head of income the appreciation should be taxed?

On the basis of above discussion, it becomes clear that by no stretch of imagination the entire money on withdrawal from Tier II account can be taxed but only the amount of appreciation can be taxed on withdrawals. As the contribution made towards NPS Tier II account does not earn you any fixed rate of return like fixed deposits or bonds or debenture, the differential amount cannot be taxed as interest under the head “Income from other sources".

When you contribute toward Tier I and Tier II account, specific number of units under various categories like equity and debt are allotted to you based on the Net Asset Value (NAV) on the date of contribution, the contribution made is nothing but an investment and thus a capital asset in my humble opinion.

When you withdraw the money, specific number of units are redeemed. So contribution and withdrawal works on the same line as investments and redemption of mutual funds. The difference between NAV of contribution date and withdrawal date has to be multiplied by the number of the units used for redemption to arrive at the profit realised on withdrawal.

Since investment in NPS can neither be categorised as listed equity shares nor units of equity mutual funds, your contribution becomes long term only after 36 months. Moreover, since no Securities Transactions Tax (STT) is levied by the pension fund manager on the amount of withdrawal, the same cannot be taxed under Section 111A or 112A, as equity oriented schemes even in respect of your equity component. Therefore, long term capital gains will get taxed at flat 20% after indexation if held for more than 36 months and the short term capital gains added to your other income and taxed at slab rates.

Let me reiterate that whatever is explained here is not strictly as per the legal provision as there are none under the Income Tax Act but is just my personal opinion based on common sense. In view of the confusion surrounding tax on withdrawal from tier II account, the government should ideally make the legal positions clear as soon as possible. This will help many people to take the decision to avail the benefit of low cost investment avenue.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.