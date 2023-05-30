Tighter norms behind low appetite for AT-1 bonds Mutual Funds: Report1 min read 30 May 2023, 08:52 AM IST
AT-1 bonds, also known as Additional Tier 1 bonds, are a type of debt instrument that banks issue to meet their capital requirements under Basel III regulations
The 2020 Yes Bank crisis has reduced mutual funds (MFs) appetite for AT-1 bonds. Once among the biggest buyers of AT-1 bonds, MFs are now just about a fifth of what it earlier was, Economic Times reported.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×