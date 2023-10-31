Time for Indian securities markets to embrace the digital asset era
Regulatory amendments are needed to pave the way for digital assets to become a reality.
India’s finest minds are talking about transformation in securities markets through adoption of digital assets. In simple words, digital asset means assets in digital format. To decode the concept further: Ownership of any valuable asset which is tangible (such as stock, bond, cash, real estate property) or intangible (such as carbon credits) can be represented in computerized or digital format. This transformation is enabled through tokenization which deploys software codes to convert ownership rights into digital tokens. These records are stored and managed through blockchain technology or distributed ledger technology (DLT) where ownership records are securely maintained.