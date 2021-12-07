In an attempt to enhance ease of living for senior citizens, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Tuesday announced the government's decision to extend the time limit for submission of life certificate by central government pensioners up to December 31 .

In yet another reform meant for the elderly population, the decision was taken considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, a pensioner was required to submit the life certificate till November 30 for uninterrupted disbursement of his or her pension.

Singh said the pensioners can submit life certificates through any of the modes, including in physical form or digitally using an online system, during the extended period.

Pension will continue to be paid by the pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted during this extended period, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The minister said that pension disbursing banks have been advised to continue to maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while obtaining life certificates and to ensure proper arrangement and social distancing measures at their branches to prevent overcrowding.

Singh said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought "ease of living" for all sections of society, including retirees and pensioners who are the nation's assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.

Last week, the minister had launched unique face recognition technology for pensioners, the statement said.

The minister said the face recognition technique of giving life certificate is a historic and far-reaching reform, since it will touch the lives of not only 68 lakh central government pensioners but also crores of pensioners of state governments among others.

Meanwhile, a many as 18.16 lakh crore among the total 45.78 lakh beneficiaries registered under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme belong to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Parliament was informed on Monday.

"As on December 1, 2021, total 45,78,524 beneficiaries have been registered under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme. Out of which, 18,16,592 beneficiaries belong to Other Backward Classes (OBC)," Minister of State for Labour Rameshwar Teli said in a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha.

The PM-SYM pension scheme is implemented by the director general (labour welfare), Ministry of Labour & Employment through state/UT governments.

The state/UT governments have constituted State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) and District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) which have been entrusted with the work of review and monitoring of the progress of the scheme.

The PM-SYM pension scheme is to provide old-age protection to eligible unorganized workers, in terms of monthly pension. The workers of unorganised sector in the age group of 18-40 years having monthly income not more than ₹15,000 are eligible for enrolment under this scheme.

Under the scheme, minimum assured monthly pension of ₹3,000 will be provided to the unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years.

In another reply to the House, the minister stated that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides Social Security benefits in the form of Pension and Insurance to dependents of workers who were members of the schemes under the Employees' Provident Fund & Miscellaneous (EPF & MP) Act, 1952.

During the period April 2020 to October 2021, relief in the form of pension and insurance benefits to dependents (widow/ children/ orphan/ nominee/ parents) were paid, he stated.

Total number of beneficiaries granted pension due to death of member of the scheme are 1,55,886 who got paid ₹564.72 crore.

