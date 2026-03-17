Consistency and patience tend to deliver better outcomes than constant buying and selling driven by market sentiment. Yet this is also the hardest discipline for investors to follow.
Time, not timing, is the real edge in investing
SummaryConsistency and patience—not constant churn—drive long-term wealth in equities. Yet resisting short-term noise remains the toughest discipline for most investors.
Consistency and patience tend to deliver better outcomes than constant buying and selling driven by market sentiment. Yet this is also the hardest discipline for investors to follow.
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