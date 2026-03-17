Time, not timing, is the real edge in investing

Ajay Tyagi
3 min read17 Mar 2026, 02:03 PM IST
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Investors often fall into the trap of frequent trading, but studies show that patience and consistency lead to better results. (Pexel)
Summary
Consistency and patience—not constant churn—drive long-term wealth in equities. Yet resisting short-term noise remains the toughest discipline for most investors.

Consistency and patience tend to deliver better outcomes than constant buying and selling driven by market sentiment. Yet this is also the hardest discipline for investors to follow.

Warren Buffett once said, “The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.”

Investors often feel that, to maximize returns, they need to stay highly active—buying stocks with near-term triggers, exiting those without, or rotating into sectors riding positive news flow.

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However, there is little evidence that such behaviour is rewarding. In fact, data suggests the opposite: higher portfolio churn typically leads to inferior outcomes.

Ownership mindset

The idea of common stock investing dates back to the early 17th century, when the Amsterdam Stock Exchange was established (in 1602). Over the past 300 years, investing has become more accessible, but its core principle remains unchanged.

At its heart, stock investing is about becoming a fractional owner of great businesses such as Alphabet, HDFC Bank, Microsoft, Eternal, and Infosys. These are businesses that a common investor cannot think of building, but through common stock investing, can think of owning.

For investments to truly compound, investors must think like promoters—focused on long-term business prospects rather than short-term price movements.

Promoters of great businesses create substantial wealth for themselves in the long run, but this happens only because, instead of trading their shares, they continue to hold them due to their conviction that their stake will be worth much more as the revenues and profits compound over the years and decades ahead.

Benjamin Graham, the father of modern investing and mentor to Warren Buffett, famously said that in the short term, markets are a voting machine, but in the long run, they are a weighing machine. Even a century ago, short-term price movements were driven by investor sentiment, while long-term outcomes reflected underlying fundamentals—a distinction that remains central to stock investing.

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Ignore the noise

If investors undertake thorough research and build conviction in a company’s prospects, they must behave like its owners.

Market volatility, relentless news flow and short-term noise should not dictate decisions. Instead, investors should stay focused on the long-term trajectory of the business. Action is warranted only if the company’s fundamentals deteriorate; otherwise, patience is the most effective strategy.

This is true for both direct stock investors as well as mutual fund investors. Mutual fund investors are often driven by the recent performance of schemes and end up moving their money from one scheme to another purely on the basis of near-term performance, which inevitably leads to poor long-term outcomes.

Markets, by nature, are non-linear and shaped by the Pareto principle—the 80/20 rule. A significant portion of wealth is created in relatively short bursts of time, while the rest of the journey demands patience. Much like business promoters, investors must stay invested through long periods of inactivity, allowing compounding to play out. Investing, in essence, is a discipline where excessive activity is penalized and patience rewarded.

For instance, a review of the Global Financial Crisis and Covid-19 downturns highlights the risk of knee-jerk, short-term reactions during market troughs. When 5-year SIP returns for the Nifty 100 TRI turned negative (Feb-09: -0.8% CAGR; Mar-20: -3.0% CAGR), panic selling was common. Yet, continuing the investment for only one extra year proved to be a superior strategy, as returns rebounded to a stellar 15.9% and 14.9% CAGR (well above historical averages of 13.2% CAGR), rewarding patience over impulse.

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Stay the course

There will inevitably be periods when individual stocks or mutual funds underperform. In such phases, instead of reacting impulsively, investors should revisit their original investment rationale. If the core thesis remains intact, staying invested is often the wiser course.

Ultimately, stock markets are an emotional roller coaster where EQ matters more than IQ. Maintaining a long-term horizon and avoiding the urge to track returns too frequently can help investors stay disciplined. This is why a process-driven approach—such as systematic investing at regular intervals—continues to deliver strong outcomes for most investors.

Ajay Tyagi, senior executive vice-president & head—Equity, UTI AMC

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