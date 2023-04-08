Time to rejig your fixed deposit (FD) investment. What experts say

FD investors should consider ladder strategy

Meanwhile, investors seeking to invest in bank fixed deposits for a longer period may consider a ladder strategy. This involves dividing the investible amount into three or four tranches, differing in terms of amounts and periods. An investor can decide the amounts and periods basis own expectations. However, it would be a good starting point to hold almost half of the corpus in very near-term deposits of probably three to six months. This offers flexibility to reinvest at higher rates as interest rates transmit more effectively over the next couple of months, while also having the opportunity to decide basis the next MPC meeting outcome. For the residual capital, a ladder of one, two, and three years should offer investors the upside of locking in higher rates while having the flexibility to reinvest at potentially higher rates as the near-term deposits mature. Those with a clear time horizon may seek to optimise the investment tenure with the deposit period offering the highest interest and closest to the target time horizon.