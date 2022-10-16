Time to settle the debate on nominations

Section 72 of companies Act 2013 states “Every holder of securities of a company may, at any time, nominate, in the prescribed manner, any person to whom his securities shall vest in the event of his death... Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force or in any disposition…". In simple terms, a nomination made in respect to securities (shares, debentures, mutual funds) will be entitled to all beneficial rights (bonus, dividend, rights to attend meetings, etc.) and the nominee will become beneficial owner. Going by this clause, the court upheld the rights of nominee to the legal heir in the “Kokate" Case. However, this reasoning was countered in the “Salgaonkar" case wherein it was held that legal heirs prevail over the nominees. In Salgaonkar case, it was argued that the purpose of Section 72, Companies Act, is not to provide the mode of succession or to deal with succession. It was meant to represent the deceased shareholder, as value of shares is subject to market force, and to ensure that the commerce does not suffer due to delay on the part of the legal heirs in establishing their rights of succession and claiming the shares of a company. However, this ruling has been challenged in the Apex court.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}