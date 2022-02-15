Time to shift funds from crypto to mutual funds or stocks before March 31?

"Talking with reference to the taxation perspective, it may be beneficial for small investors to shift their funds from crypto to mutual funds or stocks to save the tax considering the tax rate on crypto is high as compared to stocks and mutual funds. Also, deduction of expenses is not allowed in the case of crypto whereas the same is allowed for stocks and mutual funds. However, the overall decision needs to be taken considering the other factors as well such as risk appetite, ROI and allocation of portfolio etc," said Abhishek Soni, Co-founder and CEO, Tax2win.in.