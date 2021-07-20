Time to stay invested in the markets or book some profits?

Nishant Agarwal, managing partner and head - family office, ASK Wealth Advisors: If your desired equity exposure has gone up in this rally, bring it back to your long-term asset allocation as per your goals. Redeem from underperforming funds or stocks that do not fit in your portfolio any longer owing to changes in quality, growth prospects, etc. Stocks bought with limited research, irrespective of their current levels and your gains or losses, should be the first to exit. If you have added tactical or opportunistic equity exposure in March or April 2020 at lower levels, you can book some profits. You should not reduce equity allocation at one shot. Like averaging is recommended at the time of entry, exit can be staggered over 3-6 months. Sophisticated investors can also consider hedging through derivatives instruments by buying put options. You should not make wild swings in your long-term asset allocation between equity and cash based on the “feel" of the market and the urge to time entry or exit. Keep the variance band between 10% and 20% of your long-term equity allocation.

