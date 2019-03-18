Timeline for issuance of tax return intimation is 12 months

I filed my income tax return in form ITR-1 for this assessment year (AY) but for AY 2018-19, I filed it on 11 July 2018 on form ITR-2. The return was also successfully e-verified. As per my calculations, there was no tax or refund due. I haven’t received an intimation yet. Please guide.

—P. Sita

Once tax returns are filed online and ITR-V is received, the Centralized processing Centre (CPC) of the income-tax department carries out an automated processing of income tax returns and sends an intimation under Section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The intimation either accepts the computation or refund claim, as per the return of income or specifies the demand payable or amount of refund due to the assessee. The timeline for issuance of this intimation is 12 months from the end of the financial year in which the return is filed. If no adjustment is made under Section 143(1) within this period, the acknowledgement of the return (i.e. ITR-V) shall be deemed to be the intimation under Section 143(1) of the Act.

In your case, as the return was filed on 11 July 2018, the intimation under Section 143(1) can be issued up to 31 March 2020. If no such intimation is issued until 31 March 2020, the acknowledgement of return (ITR-V) shall be deemed to be the intimation under Section 143(1). You can also login to the income tax portal to check the status of the tax return or call the help desk of the CPC.

It may also be noted that issuance of a 143(1) intimation does not preclude the income tax department from issuing a notice under Section 143(2) of the Act for conducting a detailed or limited scrutiny of your tax return. The timeline for issuance of this notice is six months from the end of the FY in which the return is filed—up to 30 September 2019, in your case.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.