Small-cap rally: can you time the perfect exit?2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:00 PM IST
While timing can certainly be a powerful ally in the realm of small-cap funds, it’s not the only strategy that can lead to success.
In the dynamic world of investments, one often hears the phrase, ‘timing is everything’. While timing can certainly be a powerful ally in the realm of small-cap funds, it’s not the only strategy that can lead to success. In fact, for many investors it can be elusive and, more often than not, just out of reach.