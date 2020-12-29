Tiny changes can help you achieve savings goals for retirement

Tiny changes can help you achieve savings goals for retirement4 min read . 10:22 AM IST
- Easy habits make bigger financial accomplishments possible and help overcome waning motivation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here’s a suggestion for those planning to make big changes in the new year: Consider making them small instead.
This approach is likely to be especially helpful in 2021, after a year when many have been under financial strain. People who are stressed or overwhelmed, “cannot make big changes and aren’t likely to even try," said BJ Fogg, a behavior scientist at Stanford University.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.