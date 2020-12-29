Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Tiny changes can help you achieve savings goals for retirement
Photo: iStock

Tiny changes can help you achieve savings goals for retirement

4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Anne Tergesen , The Wall Street Journal

  • Easy habits make bigger financial accomplishments possible and help overcome waning motivation

Here’s a suggestion for those planning to make big changes in the new year: Consider making them small instead.

This approach is likely to be especially helpful in 2021, after a year when many have been under financial strain. People who are stressed or overwhelmed, “cannot make big changes and aren’t likely to even try," said BJ Fogg, a behavior scientist at Stanford University.

